Randy A. Avery



Randy A. Avery, age 53, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born February 24, 1967. He was the son of Roger and Joann Avery, brother to the late Scott Avery. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Avery, nephew Travis Avery, great nephews Keegan, Kolton, and Karter Avery. He also leaves two wonderful caregivers Roberta Douglas and Patricia Fields, and a very special friend Tim James. A visitation will be held Monday July 13, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 from 10:30 until time of service at 12 noon. A burial will take place following the service at West Chester TWP Cemetery, 6425 West Chester Rd. West Chester, OH 45069



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to EasterSeals - Symmes, 3400 Symmes Rd., Hamilton, OH 45015









