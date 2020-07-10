1/1
Randy A. Avery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy A. Avery

Randy A. Avery, age 53, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born February 24, 1967. He was the son of Roger and Joann Avery, brother to the late Scott Avery. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Avery, nephew Travis Avery, great nephews Keegan, Kolton, and Karter Avery. He also leaves two wonderful caregivers Roberta Douglas and Patricia Fields, and a very special friend Tim James. A visitation will be held Monday July 13, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 from 10:30 until time of service at 12 noon. A burial will take place following the service at West Chester TWP Cemetery, 6425 West Chester Rd. West Chester, OH 45069

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to EasterSeals - Symmes, 3400 Symmes Rd., Hamilton, OH 45015




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved