RANDY ALAN GRIFFIN
Villa Hills - Randy Alan Griffin, 63, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 10, 1955 in Middletown, OH, Randy was the son of the late Paul and Norma Griffin. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. Randy was a Kentucky Colonel, a singer in the Music ministry at St. Agnes Church and a member of the band The Guitar Boys. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his sister: Paula Griffin. Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years: Jill Kunzelman Griffin; sons: Robert (Sara) Griffin, Gregory (Brittiany) Griffin, Charles Griffin and Jack Griffin; daughter: Shannon (Don) Ramey; brother: Norman Griffin; sister: Cathy (Rob) Peterson; 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright, KY 41011. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children's Hospital at CincinnatiChildrens.org. online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019