Randy Carl Schanz
Erlanger - Randy Carl Schanz, 62, of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 19, 1957 to the late Carl William Schanz and the late Louanna Hall (nee Kirby).
Randy attended Thomas More where he earned a Masters Degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting.
Mr. Schanz was a member of the Greater Cincinnati Bowling Hall of Fame and the Greater Cincinnati USBC and served as the Past-President for 4 years.
Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Marianne Schanz (nee Hobbs); two sons, Carl Schanz and Robert (Melissa) Schanz; two daughters Angela (Ed) Norris and Josie Schanz; two brothers-in-law, Tim (Karen) Hobbs and David (Kate) Hobbs; one niece. Tracee Mincey as well as a host of other family members and friends.
There will be a memorial Service at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 with a visitation from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northern Kentucky Chapel, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018.
In loving memory of Randy, contributions may be made to Greater Cincinnati High School Bowling Program. Online condolences may be left at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019