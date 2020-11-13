Randy Cecil Jackson Jr.
Randy Cecil Jackson Jr., 29, of Covington passed away on November 11, 2020. Randy had the biggest heart, he knew how to make people feel comfortable and loved making other people laugh, he was a storyteller. He was also a daredevil that enjoyed spending time in the mountains and fishing. Randy cherished his family, he deeply loved his children, he was very close to his siblings and he was his mother's rock. Randy will be missed by all of those that loved him. Randy is survived by his mom, Della Maria "Re" Lewis; children, Issabella Jackson, Liliana Jackson, Ashton Trent; siblings, Stephanie Jackson, Daryl "Thumper" Lewis, Zachary Jackson; grandma, Rose Christine Ash; and many loving aunts, uncles, dearly loved cousins and friends. Also, very precious to him, his fiancé, Abbygail Haynes and her children, Bentley and Raylynn, they were also expecting a new baby. He was preceded in death by his dad, Randy Cecil Jackson, Sr. and his grandma, Virginia Lewis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3 pm until the funeral service at 6 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com