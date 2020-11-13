1/
Randy Cecil Jackson Jr.
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Cecil Jackson Jr.

Randy Cecil Jackson Jr., 29, of Covington passed away on November 11, 2020. Randy had the biggest heart, he knew how to make people feel comfortable and loved making other people laugh, he was a storyteller. He was also a daredevil that enjoyed spending time in the mountains and fishing. Randy cherished his family, he deeply loved his children, he was very close to his siblings and he was his mother's rock. Randy will be missed by all of those that loved him. Randy is survived by his mom, Della Maria "Re" Lewis; children, Issabella Jackson, Liliana Jackson, Ashton Trent; siblings, Stephanie Jackson, Daryl "Thumper" Lewis, Zachary Jackson; grandma, Rose Christine Ash; and many loving aunts, uncles, dearly loved cousins and friends. Also, very precious to him, his fiancé, Abbygail Haynes and her children, Bentley and Raylynn, they were also expecting a new baby. He was preceded in death by his dad, Randy Cecil Jackson, Sr. and his grandma, Virginia Lewis. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3 pm until the funeral service at 6 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved