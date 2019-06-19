Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Randy Nichols

1967 - 2019
Randy Nichols Obituary
Randy Lee Nichols, 51, passed away June 13, 2019. Randy was born on September 20, 1967 to Clarence Edward Nichols and Mary Louise Nichols in Edgewood, KY.

Randy is survived by his wife Tonya Nichols and Step Children: Edgerrin Larison, Natachia Larison, Jaycie Jones and Andy Earls II

Family and friends will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 pm Friday June 21, 2019 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH. 45223.

Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 19, 2019
