Randy Lee Nichols, 51, passed away June 13, 2019. Randy was born on September 20, 1967 to Clarence Edward Nichols and Mary Louise Nichols in Edgewood, KY.
Randy is survived by his wife Tonya Nichols and Step Children: Edgerrin Larison, Natachia Larison, Jaycie Jones and Andy Earls II
Family and friends will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 pm Friday June 21, 2019 at the Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH. 45223.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 19, 2019