Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
SPRING GROVE FUNERAL HOME-TRI COUNTY
11285 PRINCETON PIKE
SPRINGDALE, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
SPRING GROVE FUNERAL HOME-TRI COUNTY
11285 PRINCETON PIKE
SPRINGDALE, OH
View Map
Rankin "Ray" Drumwright Jr. Obituary
Rankin "Ray" Drumwright, Jr.

Liberty Township - Rankin "Ray" Drumwright, Jr., age 83, a resident of Liberty Township, OH, passed away on May 30, 2019.Visitation will take place at on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at SPRING GROVE FUNERAL HOME-TRI COUNTY, 11285 PRINCETON PIKE, SPRINGDALE from 11 AM until 12:30 PM. Services will be conducted at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to PO BOX 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 in Ray's name. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.springgrove.org.

Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019
