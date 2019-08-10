Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Edgewood, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Edgewood, KY
Ray Baker Obituary
Ray Baker

Edgewood - Ray Elmer Baker, 77, of Edgewood, KY, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood. Ray was born on February 18, 1942 to the late Elmer and Helen Baker. During his life, Ray served his country in the U.S. Navy and later served as the Assistant VP Director for Western and Southern Life Insurance. He is survived by his wife Linda Baker (nee Rauch), sons Anthony Baker (Mona), Michael Baker (Lori), Jeffrey Baker (Melissa), and Jeremy Baker (Andy), daughter Jeanna Baker McMillan (Brian), 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 10, 2019
