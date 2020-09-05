Ray Dragoo
Butler - Ray Morelan Dragoo (83) of Butler, KY, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the River Valley Nursing Home. He was born in Pendleton County on August 24, 1937, son of the late Roy and Mary K. Colegrove Dragoo. Ray was a member of the Lenoxburg Baptist Church, worked for UPS, the East Pendleton Water Company, was a mechanic and drove a school bus for Pendleton County Schools. He also owned his own garage in Peach Grove and was a 7-year veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He is survived by his wife Connie Gallagher Dragoo, daughters Karla Mays and Kerri Clark, grandchildren Mary Katherine (Kekoa) Yoshinaga, Matthew Clark, Jada Clark and great grandchild Hanako Yoshinaga. Visitation will be held from 4-8, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral Service will follow at 11am, Wednesday, September 9th also at the funeral home. Ray's final resting place will be at the Peach Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Lenoxburg Baptist Church 1048 State Hwy 1019, Foster, KY 41043. Online condolences can be made to peoplesfuneralhomes.com