Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Ray Elam

Ray Elam Obituary
Ray Elam

Ft. Wright - Monas Ray Elam. Passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Elam (nee Brock). Ray is survived by his son, Gary (Naomi) Elam and a grandson, Andrew Elam. Services are private. Interment Highland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to, the Faith Independent Baptist Church 1532 Elijah Creek Rd. Hebron, KY 41048. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
