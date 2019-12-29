|
Ray Farris
Mason - age 91, passed away on December 20, 2019. Born in Cincinnati on March 15, 1928 to the late Edward and Louise Farris. Beloved husband of Ethel (nee Hurd) Farris for 70 years. Loving father to Judy (Larry) Werner, Nancy (David) Pelham and Diane (Tom) Allen. Best Grandfather of Henry Allen, Matthew Allen and Derek Pelham. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked for Procter and Gamble for 35 years followed by 15 years at Blue Ash Golf Course. Ray was a Mason, avid golfer, superb craftsman and thoughtful friend and brother to his five late siblings. He made the world a happier place. Services were held privately. Mueller Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019