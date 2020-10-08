Ray N. Hanser
Ray N. Hanser passed from this world at home early the morning of October 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Beth Hanser. Ray was the eldest of four boys born in Covington, KY July 1936 to Ray and Helen Hanser who have prepared the path to our Heavenly Father before him. He is survived by his brother Dick (Jeneva Hanser) and is reunited with his brothers Thom Hanser and Roger Hanser. His postmark on the world include his five children, Robin (Scott) Dillon, Maleah Wright, Nick (Melissa) Lutz, Aubrey (Scott) Feldhaus and Elizabeth (Jeremy) Miller, he loved each of them with all his heart. His legacy thrives on in his eight grandchildren. Jack Schmitz who he walks beside now, Lucas Wright, Willie and Ryan Lutz, Isabell Rae & Samuel Miller, Ailey & Piper Feldhaus. Ray was a member of the Boone County Jay-Cees, the ASDA, and APS. His career as a Philatelist spanned 72 years of his life after being introduced to it in the Boy Scouts. Ray's hobbies included working in his yard alongside his faithful dogs, bowling with his brother Dick and friends, as well as being a devoted Cincinnati Reds fan. Services will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 at Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY with visitation from 4:30 - 6:00 pm including a memorial service. Memorials are suggested to stjude.org
. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
