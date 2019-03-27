|
|
Ray Sebastian
Highland Heights - Ray Sebastian, 71 of Highland Heights, KY passed away March 25th, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 8th, 1948 to Elmer and Lizzie Lee (Smith) Sebastian. Ray proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Ford Motor Company where he worked as a Machine Operator. Ray loved to be outside, he enjoyed hunting deer, rabbit and squirrel, and also enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. He was a member of the Robert Burns Masonic Lodge #163 in Newport, KY.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Carol (Hill) Sebastian. Sons; Jason (Jenny) Sebastian and Jeff Sebastian, a brother Elmer Sebastian Jr. Grandchildren Megan Clift, Christopher Combs, and Katie Williams, great grandchildren; William, Jenna and Benton.
A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Friday March 29th, 2019 from 4-8pm. A Masonic Service will begin at 7:30pm. The Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10am, with the burial to follow at Alexandria Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019