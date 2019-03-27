Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Sebastian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Sebastian


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ray Sebastian Obituary
Ray Sebastian

Highland Heights - Ray Sebastian, 71 of Highland Heights, KY passed away March 25th, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 8th, 1948 to Elmer and Lizzie Lee (Smith) Sebastian. Ray proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Ford Motor Company where he worked as a Machine Operator. Ray loved to be outside, he enjoyed hunting deer, rabbit and squirrel, and also enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. He was a member of the Robert Burns Masonic Lodge #163 in Newport, KY.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Carol (Hill) Sebastian. Sons; Jason (Jenny) Sebastian and Jeff Sebastian, a brother Elmer Sebastian Jr. Grandchildren Megan Clift, Christopher Combs, and Katie Williams, great grandchildren; William, Jenna and Benton.

A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Friday March 29th, 2019 from 4-8pm. A Masonic Service will begin at 7:30pm. The Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10am, with the burial to follow at Alexandria Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now