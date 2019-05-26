|
Raymond Berk Fine
Cincinnati - (WWII) Fine, Raymond Berk, age 101, passed away May 24, 2019, beloved husband of Phyllis G. Fine, devoted father of Mindy B. Hastie (Tim Goldsmith), Tammy Fine (Jeff Koreman), and Susan Rollman (Henry), dear brother of the late Harold Fine, loving grandfather of Emily & Elizabeth Hastie, Asher, Eli & Gabe Koreman & Justin & Amy Rollman, great grandfather of Lyla Schultz & Henry & Rosie Rollman. Private Graveside services were held. Shiva will be observed Sunday only 5:00-7:00 P.M at the residence of Phyllis Fine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wise Temple or the would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019