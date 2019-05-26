Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Shiva
Sunday, May 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
residence of Phyllis Fine
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Fine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Berk Fine

Obituary Condolences

Raymond Berk Fine Obituary
Raymond Berk Fine

Cincinnati - (WWII) Fine, Raymond Berk, age 101, passed away May 24, 2019, beloved husband of Phyllis G. Fine, devoted father of Mindy B. Hastie (Tim Goldsmith), Tammy Fine (Jeff Koreman), and Susan Rollman (Henry), dear brother of the late Harold Fine, loving grandfather of Emily & Elizabeth Hastie, Asher, Eli & Gabe Koreman & Justin & Amy Rollman, great grandfather of Lyla Schultz & Henry & Rosie Rollman. Private Graveside services were held. Shiva will be observed Sunday only 5:00-7:00 P.M at the residence of Phyllis Fine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Wise Temple or the would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now