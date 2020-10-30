Raymond Bernard Kissel
Cincinnati - Raymond Bernard Kissel of Cincinnati, beloved husband of Mary Catherine Kissel (nee Pegan) for 72 years, loving father of Karen (Stuart) McCarthy, John (Margaret) Kissel, and David (Michelle) Kissel; cherished grandfather of eight with six great grandchildren, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 98. He was a proud Army WWII veteran, serving in Europe, and was a VFW chaplain. His passions included his family, opera and classical music, English literature, target shooting and military history. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. Donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
