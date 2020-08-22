Raymond Bingle
Colerain Township - Raymond H. Bingle, 73, Aug. 21, 2020. Devoted father of Michael (Jo Linn) & Anthony Bingle, loving grandfather of Tyler, Josh, Brandon, Anthony & Courtnie & gr. grandfather of 5, beloved son of the late Irene (nee Getz) & Raymond Bingle & dear brother of William & Albert (Judy) Bingle. Also survived by a niece & nephews. Visitation Wed., Aug. 26, 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com