Raymond C. Dumont
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond C. Dumont

Cincinnati - beloved husband for 58 years to Mary Ann (nee Cluxton). Loving father of Mike (Suzi) Dumont, Cheryl (Hugh) Lawwill and the late Kenneth Dumont. Grandfather of Andy, Nick and Chris Dumont, David (Bridget) Dumont, Holly and Heather Trosper. Great grandfather of four. Brother of Yvonne (Steve) Dessauer and the late Robert Dumont. Ray was a member of AMVETS Post #1988 and Charles Gailey VFH Post #7340. Ray passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 80. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Tuesday, June 16 from 9:30 until 10:30 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 West Galbraith Road, NCH, 45239 at 11 AM. Donations may be made to the March of Dimes or American Cancer Society. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved