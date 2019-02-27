|
Raymond C. Toole
Milford - Toole, Raymond Charles, passed into eternal rest on Monday, February 25, 2019 age 92, residence Milford, OH. He is preceded in death by his wife Veva Reed Toole, son Donald Toole, grandson Ronald Ball, sisters Eleanor Stewart and Edna Pride and brother Robert Toole and son-in-law James Batten. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Jerry) Ball, Connie (Peter Tennant) Batten and Diane (Jeff) Johnson, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019