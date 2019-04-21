|
Raymond Cook
Cincinnati - Raymond G., beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann Cook (nee Uhrig), loving father of Sandra Kay (Mark) Schneider of Rockford, Illinois, and Debra Ann (Richard) Honebrink of Maineville, Ohio, and the late George E. Cook of Cincinnati. Grandfather of Michael and Melissa (nee Newton) Honebrink, Amy (nee Honebrink) and Jordan Phelps, Anthony "Tony" Schneider and Matthew Schneider, great-grandfather of Nolan Honebrink, Emslea Honebrink, Landon Phelps, Bradley Phelps, and Mia Phelps, brother of the late Carolyn A. Leonard of Powell, Ohio or Stuart, Florida and the late Ronald F. Cook of Houston, Texas and several nieces and nephews. Ray passed away on 18 Apr. 2019 at age 90 at the Chesterwood Village, West Chester, Ohio. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Founders and Patriots of America and First Families of Ohio lineage societies and the Ashtabula County Genealogical Society. He retired from the General Electric Company as Manager of Nacelle Structures on 1 Feb. 1989 after 32 years of service. He also was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force having served on active duty during the Korean War. He was an avid genealogist and loved to research the genealogy of his family and other families. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the in lieu of flowers. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Blue Ash, Ohio. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. is serving the family. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life reception, Saturday April 27, from 1:00-4:00PM at Chart Club House at Chesterwood Village, 7900 Chesterwood Blvd. 45069. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019