|
|
Raymond Crowder
Morningview - Raymond Crowder (94) of Morningview, passed away on July 27, 2019 in his home with family. He enjoyed a long life and he remembered every bit of it. A retired custodian for Visalia Elementary School, Raymond cared about kids. His passions were good conversation, sharing his wisdom, growing extraordinary vegetables and mowing. He loved learning and being independent and he lived to help others. In return he was blessed with God's best caregivers, many he considered extended family and a host of other special friends. He is survived by his immediate family-David (Angie) Yelton, Patty (Wayne) Evans, Marcie (Steve) Siebel, Logan Yelton, Josh and Sarah Sears, Mike and Danny McEntush, Cousins, Ronnie Case, Paul Ryder and Lucy Whittemore and many other family and friends. Visitation from 10-11 AM Wednesday, July 31, and Funeral 11 AM Wednesday all at SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 5245 Madison Pike, Independence. Interment at Independence Cemetery. For private online condolences or directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 30 to July 31, 2019