Services
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Peter's (Hoffman's) Church
1289 South Crossroads Road
Lykens, PA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Peter's (Hoffman's) Church
1289 South Crossroads Road
Lykens, PA
Raymond E. Anderson

West Chester - Raymond E. Anderson, husband of Marlyn Miller Anderson of West Chester, OH. was born Oct 7, 1928 in State College, PA. He was the son of Edwin J. Anderson and Mary Boyer Anderson, and passed in his sleep the morning of March 12th, 2019, at age 90.

Ray was married to Marlyn on January 15, 1955 in Fort Wayne, IN. He worked his entire career for General Electric, in electrical and aeronautical engineering and in management, moving to GE headquarter in Schenectady, NY shortly after completing his graduate degree. His responsibilities included Cryogenics, Jet Engine development, and Rocket re-entry programming. Much of his work was developed for GE contracts with the United States Air Force. Ray was a member of the GE Elfun Society, and a lifetime member of IEEE. Ray and Marlyn gave birth to their first child, Linda, in 1960. After moving to Strafford, PA, they gave birth to their second child, Roger Anderson in 1964. In 1976 the family moved to West Chester, OH, remaining there throughout Ray's retirement. Ray is survived by his son Roger, daughter Linda, sisters Grace, Leona and Elizabeth, and brother, Paul. He is remembered with love, and will be missed by many. Viewing will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 10AM followed by service at 11AM, both of which will be held at Saint Peter's (Hoffman's) Church, 1289 South Crossroads Road, Lykens, PA 17048. Interment will be in the Anderson family plots in the Hoffman's Church cemetery across the street from the church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
