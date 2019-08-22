Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Vine St. Hill Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Macht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. Macht

Add a Memory
Raymond E. Macht Obituary
Raymond E. Macht husband of the late Edith M. Macht (nee Stith), beloved father of Jackie L. (the late Frank) Haas, Terri L. Hermes, Vicki L. (Rob) Heberly, Peggy L. (David) Mattei, the late Carol F. Zompero, and William P. Little, devoted brother of Kenneth (Kathleen) Macht and the late Jean Hoffman, also survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Aug. 19, 2019. Age 93 years. Residence Anderson Twp.

Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Aug. 23, from 5:30-8:30 PM. Graveside Service at Vine St. Hill Cemetery Chapel on Sat. Aug. 24, at 9:30 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now