Raymond Edward Hartke
Blue Ash - 90, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Hartke for 70 years. Devoted father to Roger (Cheryl) Hartke and Rhonda (Chris) Grage. Grandfather of Jennifer (Trew) Quackenbush, Nicholas (Amanda) Hartke, Danielle (Steven) Polizzi and Andrew (Chelsea) Grage. Five great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Brother of Mary Robins, preceded in death by Charles, Paul, Donald and David Hartke. Visitation is Sunday September 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm until the funeral at 4:00 pm. at the Montgomery Assembly of God Church 7950 Pfeiffer Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242. Memorials suggested to M.A.G.Church. Burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com