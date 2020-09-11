1/1
Raymond Edward Hartke
Raymond Edward Hartke

Blue Ash - 90, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Hartke for 70 years. Devoted father to Roger (Cheryl) Hartke and Rhonda (Chris) Grage. Grandfather of Jennifer (Trew) Quackenbush, Nicholas (Amanda) Hartke, Danielle (Steven) Polizzi and Andrew (Chelsea) Grage. Five great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. Brother of Mary Robins, preceded in death by Charles, Paul, Donald and David Hartke. Visitation is Sunday September 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm until the funeral at 4:00 pm. at the Montgomery Assembly of God Church 7950 Pfeiffer Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242. Memorials suggested to M.A.G.Church. Burial will be in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Montgomery Assembly of God Church
SEP
13
Funeral
04:00 PM
Montgomery Assembly of God Church
Funeral services provided by
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
