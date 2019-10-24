Services
Fort Thomas - Raymond T. Feldmann 81, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort Thomas, KY. Raymond was born January 27, 1938 in Covington, KY to Ambrose and Reva (nee: Martin) Feldmann. He grew up in Ft. Mitchell, KY and graduated from St. Henry High School. He retired from Korzenborn Service Station, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Raymond enjoyed botany, and was an avid U.K. Basketball fan. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his Sister, Frances Johnson Feldmann, Brother, John (Joanne) Feldmann, six nieces and a nephew. Memorial Visitation 9:00 am to 9:30 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial Service will follow at 9:30 am, at the funeral home. Cremated remains interment will take place at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Rd., Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or charity of donors choice. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019
