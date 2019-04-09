|
Raymond H. Essert
- - Raymond H. Essert beloved husband of Virginia L. (Nee: Roseberry) Essert. Loving father of Mike (Kim) and Dan Essert , Cheryl (Ron) Rodgers and David and Dan Jackson. Devoted grandfather of six and great-grandfather of three. Cherished brother of Bob (Judy) Essert, Jean (Ernie) Meisel, Sallie (Jerry) Wahl, Kathy Correll and the late Dorothy Rogers and Susan Hoffman and brother-in-law of John "Bucky"Dear friend of Richard Rischmann and Diane Riley. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Visitation will be Friday April 12th from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral services 1:00 P.M. at Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 45233. If so desired memorials may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2022. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 9, 2019