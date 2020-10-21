1/1
Raymond Henry Stevens
Raymond Henry Stevens

Carmel, IN - Raymond Henry Stevens, 93, of Carmel, IN passed away on October 17, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1927 in Detroit, MI to Harry and Ivy (Fieldus) Stevens. Ray served in the US Navy in WWII and graduated from Lawrence Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

He met his beloved wife, Jeanne, in Detroit Michigan while completing his degree. They moved to Cincinnati in 1957 and raised their 3 sons.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jeanne (Perry) Stevens; son, Tod Stevens and brother, Jim Stevens.

He is survived by his sons: Kyle Stevens and James (Lisa) Stevens; daughter In-law, Jeanne Stevens; grandchildren: Kharissa (Michael) Bradley, Kathleen (Richard) Zamora, Michelle Stevens, Allison Stevens and Angela Stevens; and great-grandchildren: Dylan Bradley, Harper Bradley, Tod Zamora and Matthew Zamora.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mount Moriah United Methodist Church, 681 Mt Moriah Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45245. Visitation will be held from noon - 1pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Ray's memory to a charity of your choice.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
