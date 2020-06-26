RAYMOND HULS
Cincinnati -
Raymond James Huls, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol, who has been gone for almost 20 years. He is survived by his dear cousins, Carol Law and Joy Harter; as well as many dear friends. He proudly served our great country in the United States Navy. Ray was a long-time resident of Florence and was employed by the former J. A. Kindel Company for many years. Ray and his wife were great NASCAR fans and traveled to races at most of the famous tracks in the Southeast U.S. After losing his wife, Ray became an active golfer with the Par Hopers, a senior league that plays weekly at Reeves Golf Course at Lunken Airport, where he served on the Board of Directors for many years, serving as President for 2019. Ray was a doer and set up group outings to Myrtle Beach for many years where he and his golf buddies could enjoy golf, and Ray's favorite pastime of searching for the best food. Ray's love of oysters was legendary and he always found the best deals at Myrtle Beach. Ray was also active in Civitan International and served as a regional governor more than once. His Northern Kentucky Civitan chapter raised funds to support several charities for children and adults with special needs. In recent years Ray was appreciated by many at the Erlanger Baptist Church monthly pot-luck luncheons for which he always put on a great spread. A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Stith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be left in Ray's honor to the American Heart Association Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222 or the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Dr # 396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Cincinnati -
Raymond James Huls, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol, who has been gone for almost 20 years. He is survived by his dear cousins, Carol Law and Joy Harter; as well as many dear friends. He proudly served our great country in the United States Navy. Ray was a long-time resident of Florence and was employed by the former J. A. Kindel Company for many years. Ray and his wife were great NASCAR fans and traveled to races at most of the famous tracks in the Southeast U.S. After losing his wife, Ray became an active golfer with the Par Hopers, a senior league that plays weekly at Reeves Golf Course at Lunken Airport, where he served on the Board of Directors for many years, serving as President for 2019. Ray was a doer and set up group outings to Myrtle Beach for many years where he and his golf buddies could enjoy golf, and Ray's favorite pastime of searching for the best food. Ray's love of oysters was legendary and he always found the best deals at Myrtle Beach. Ray was also active in Civitan International and served as a regional governor more than once. His Northern Kentucky Civitan chapter raised funds to support several charities for children and adults with special needs. In recent years Ray was appreciated by many at the Erlanger Baptist Church monthly pot-luck luncheons for which he always put on a great spread. A Graveside Service will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 3227 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Stith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be left in Ray's honor to the American Heart Association Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222 or the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Dr # 396, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Online condolences may be left at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.