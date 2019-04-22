Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Immaculata Church
30 Guido St
Mt Adams, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Immaculata Church
30 Guido St
Mt Adams, OH
Burial
Following Services
St. Joe's New Cemetery
Raymond J. Farwick Obituary
Raymond J. Farwick

Bridgetown - Beloved Husband of the late Maureen Farwick (nee McCarthy). Loving Father of Dan, Tim (Nancy), Jeff (Lori) Farwick, and the late Beth (Jeff) Gum. Devoted Grandpa of Lauren (Tim) Richow, Kyle (Betsy) Farwick, Megan (Heath) Gammill, Cory, Cody and Craig Gum and Great Grandpa of Lily Richow and Dean Farwick. Dear Brother of Robert Farwick, Miriam Gavin, Dolores Kroeger, William "Pete" Farwick, Mary Jones, Martha Voekler, and the late Richard and Donald Farwick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his devoted dog, Emmy. Died suddenly April 18, 2019. Age 85. Owner of Water and Sewer Service Construction. Visitation Friday April 26 from 9am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at Holy Cross Immaculata Church 30 Guido St., Mt Adams. Burial to follow at St. Joe's New Cemetery. Donations may be made to: , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Circle Tail, Inc., 8834 Carey St, Pleasant Plain, OH 45162.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2019
