Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Flischel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Flischel


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Raymond J. Flischel Obituary
Raymond J. Flischel

Florence - Raymond Joseph Flischel, 95 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Ray was born in June of 1924 in Edenton, Ohio, to his late parents, Clarence and Mary Louise Flischel. He is also preceded in death by his 7 sisters and brothers. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 70 years, Lois Ritchie Flischel; his children, Raymond W. Flischel (Cindy), Cindy Daniel (Bill), Barry Flischel (Christy), David Flischel (Pamela), and Jeff Flischel (Cindy). He will also be greatly missed by his 10 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Ray served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked for 45 years for Williamson Heating and Cooling, where he retired as the General Manager. Ray was a dedicated member of the Florence Lions Club for nearly 50 years and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed golf and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: Florence Lions Club, 29 LaCresta Drive, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now