|
|
Raymond J. Flischel
Florence - Raymond Joseph Flischel, 95 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Ray was born in June of 1924 in Edenton, Ohio, to his late parents, Clarence and Mary Louise Flischel. He is also preceded in death by his 7 sisters and brothers. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 70 years, Lois Ritchie Flischel; his children, Raymond W. Flischel (Cindy), Cindy Daniel (Bill), Barry Flischel (Christy), David Flischel (Pamela), and Jeff Flischel (Cindy). He will also be greatly missed by his 10 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Ray served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked for 45 years for Williamson Heating and Cooling, where he retired as the General Manager. Ray was a dedicated member of the Florence Lions Club for nearly 50 years and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed golf and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of services at 6:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: Florence Lions Club, 29 LaCresta Drive, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 2, 2019