Raymond Joseph Hilvert
Loveland - "After 80 years of living a faith-filled life, during which he touched so many lives, Raymond J. Hilvert embraced our Heavenly Father's open arms on April 29, 2019. With his devoted wife of 59 years, Sue, at his side, Ray entered eternal peace the morning after all of his grateful children had gathered around him in prayer and celebration of the countless gifts and life lessons he had provided them. Ray was born on November 24, 1938 to Raymond and Rose (Moorman) Hilvert. His early years were spent in Price Hill with his six siblings, attending St William grade school prior to entering St. Gregory Seminary. He completed his final two high school years as a proud man of Elder, at which point he met his lifetime partner Sue. After four years of service in the U.S. Navy, Ray began his long career with IBM. In keeping with his strong belief in service to others, Ray's outside involvements included serving as a Hospice chaplain, establishing and serving with the St. Vincent de Paul Bellarmine Conference, and numerous roles within the St. Columban Parish. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue, and his children Mary (Nick) Zureick, Annette (Mike) Sussli, Lisa (Andy) Wersel, Michelle (Lavel) Wright, Ray (Joanna) Hilvert, John (Heather) Hilvert, Mike (Melissa) Hilvert, Mark (Jill) Hilvert, Tim (Kim) Hilvert, Susan (Kate) Hilvert, along with 27 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, siblings Jim, Peg, Mary Rose, Dan, and Paul, in-laws Joanne, Sue, Sally, Pat, Jerry, Mary Ann, and Chris, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Rose, brother Bill and in-laws George, Ginny and Jack, Georgie and Bud, Jim, Tom and Dan.Visitation will be held at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home at 129 Riverside Dr, Loveland, OH 45140, on Friday, May 3rd from 10:30am to 12:00 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm at St Columban Parish, 894 Oakland Road, Loveland, OH 45140. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A reception will be held at St Columban following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ray's memory to Sem Haven Health and Residential Care Center, 225 Cleveland Avenue, Milford, OH 45150, who provided such loving care for Ray."
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019