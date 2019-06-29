Services
First Baptist Church
2315 Alexandria Pike
Highland Heights, KY 41076
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Baptist Church Highland Heights
2315 Alexandria Pike
Highland Heights, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
First Baptist Church Highland Heights
2315 Alexandria Pike
Highland Heights, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Brumley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. "Ray" Brumley

Add a Memory
Raymond L. "Ray" Brumley Obituary
Raymond "Ray" L. Brumley

Wilder - Raymond "Ray" L. Brumley,76, passed away at his home in Wilder, KY on June 26. A longtime resident of Fort Thomas, Ray retired after 37 years at General Electric. In his retirement he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golfing. He was a loyal fan of the beloved Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds, even though the Reds broke his heart every season. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, and pets. He was hard-working, gentle, loving, kind, funny, intelligent, and a dedicated provider. He will be missed by many. Ray is preceded in death by his mother Ruby Estepp Winstead and son Raymond. He leaves behind a daughter Patricia Brumley of Cincinnati, OH; grandsons Robert Perry and Garrett Perry, both of Cincinnati, OH; and 2 great-grandchildren. Ray is survived by the sunshine of his life, his wife of 39 years Pam (nee Brown) Brumley and their two children Tammi (Michael) Lee of Fairfield, OH and Adam (Katie) Brumley of Fort Thomas, KY. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Brianna Lee, J.R. Brumley, Madelyn Brumley, and Parker Lee; a brother Jim (Shirley) Willoughby of Harrison, OH; a sister Shirley (Lloyd) Napier of Crestwood, KY; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights. Visitation is from 4pm-6pm with service to immediately follow. Refreshments will be offered in the Ryan building directly after the service. Burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Memorials can be directed to First Baptist Church Highland Heights. www.fbchighlandheights.com. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.