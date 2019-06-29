|
Raymond "Ray" L. Brumley
Wilder - Raymond "Ray" L. Brumley,76, passed away at his home in Wilder, KY on June 26. A longtime resident of Fort Thomas, Ray retired after 37 years at General Electric. In his retirement he enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golfing. He was a loyal fan of the beloved Kentucky Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds, even though the Reds broke his heart every season. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, and pets. He was hard-working, gentle, loving, kind, funny, intelligent, and a dedicated provider. He will be missed by many. Ray is preceded in death by his mother Ruby Estepp Winstead and son Raymond. He leaves behind a daughter Patricia Brumley of Cincinnati, OH; grandsons Robert Perry and Garrett Perry, both of Cincinnati, OH; and 2 great-grandchildren. Ray is survived by the sunshine of his life, his wife of 39 years Pam (nee Brown) Brumley and their two children Tammi (Michael) Lee of Fairfield, OH and Adam (Katie) Brumley of Fort Thomas, KY. He leaves behind 4 grandchildren: Brianna Lee, J.R. Brumley, Madelyn Brumley, and Parker Lee; a brother Jim (Shirley) Willoughby of Harrison, OH; a sister Shirley (Lloyd) Napier of Crestwood, KY; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church Highland Heights, 2315 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights. Visitation is from 4pm-6pm with service to immediately follow. Refreshments will be offered in the Ryan building directly after the service. Burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Memorials can be directed to First Baptist Church Highland Heights. www.fbchighlandheights.com. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019