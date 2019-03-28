|
Raymond Leurck
Taylor Mill - Raymond Wm. Leurck, 79, of Taylor Mill, passed away on March 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Ray was the Owner/Operator of Ray's Service Station and Queen City Towing in Bellevue, KY. Ray was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas, Rosebud Chapter #39 Order of the Eastern Star, Henry Barnes Lodge # 607 F&AM, Knights Templar and Syrian Shrine. Ray was a United States Coast Guard Veteran, Kentucky Colonel, a Gideon, and an avid stamp collector. Ray is survived by his wife, Ara Dean (Hodge) Leurck, his daughters, Meleca (Joseph) Kobriger, Sherrie Traft, and Lori (Gary) Maines, and his brother, Robert Leurck. Ray is also survived by his grandchildren, Kurtis Traft, Melanie Trenkamp, Matthew Scott, Ryan Maines, and Lauren Maines; 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas. Eastern Star services will begin at 7:00 pm, followed by a Masonic service. Funeral Ceremony will be held 10:00 am Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Ft. Thomas. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas 600 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075, or the Gideon's. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 28, 2019