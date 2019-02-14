Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
3460 Epworth Ave.
Westwood, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
3460 Epworth Ave.
Westwood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond McMullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond McMullen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond McMullen Obituary
Raymond McMullen

Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 63 years of Patricia "Pat" (Minges) McMullen. Loving father of Michael (Patricia) McMullen, Pat Porter, Jennifer McMullen, Leslie Betts & Laurie (Rabbi Michael) Weinstein. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his grandson Nathan Betts. Dear brother of Phyllis (late Jack) Bayer. Visitation Tuesday, Feb 19 from 10am until time of funeral services at 11am at the Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave. (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hoxworth Blood Center, Children's Hospital or Westwood UMC Organ Fund. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.