Raymond N. Donelson
Ft. Mitchell - Raymond Nelson Donelson, 86, of Largo, FL and formerly of N. Kentucky passed away Friday, January 24th in Palm Harbor, FL. Mr. Donelson was a retired Tote Room Operator for American Totalisator. Co. at many racing tracks up and down the East Coast; he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. (Morris) Donelson in 2016; his parents, Frank Earl Donelson, Sr and Madeline Virginia (Merchant) Donelson; brother, F. Earl Donelson, Jr. and a nephew, Paul Lovelace. Survivors include his son, David M. (Joan Speer) Donelson; nieces, Karen Lovelace, Bonnie (Mark) Herwig and Teresa (Michael) Huber and a nephew, Andrew (Melissa) Donelson. Services 2:00 pm Friday, January 31st at Highland Cemetery Chapel, Ft. Mitchell. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Charity of Donor's choice. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020