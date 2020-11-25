Father Raymond Richard Stratman
Versailles, KY - Father Raymond Richard Stratman, 88, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Taylor Manor Nursing Home in Versailles, KY. Born May 25, 1932 in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Florence Huesman Stratman. Father Ray was ordained into the priesthood at the Cathedral Basilica, Covington, KY on June 28, 1958 by the Most Rev. Bishop William T. Mulloy. Some of Father Ray's many beloved assignments in Northern KY included in 1958 associate at St. Augustine Church, Covington and Covington Latin School. In 1962 associate at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell. Full time faculty at Covington Latin High School in 1968. In 1969 associate at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Newport and part time faculty at Covington Latin School. In 1970 faculty at Brossart High School, Alexandria. In 1971 associate at St. Pius X Church, Edgewood. In 1974 Dean of Men at St. Pius X Seminary, Erlanger, and Director of Vocations and Chaplin at Northern Kentucky Serra. 1976 Chaplin at St. Charles Nursing Home, Covington. 1978 Pastor of St. Aloysius Church, Covington. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Robert Stratman. Father Ray will be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Bethany Stratman, Cincinnati, OH, and nieces and nephews, Patricia (Ed) Chojnicki, Norman, OK, Raymond Stratman, Cincinnati, OH, Mary Ann Stratman, Yakima, WA, Thomas (Kim) Stratman, San Antonio, FL , Paul (Elizabeth) Stratman, Cincinnati, OH, Richard (Leslie) Stratman, Cincinnati, OH, Robert Stratman, Cincinnati, OH and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, along with a host of Catholic congregations across Kentucky who mourn his passing. A Live Stream of the Private Funeral Mass will be available on the Cathedral of Christ the King Facebook Page at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Father Ray are suggested to a catholic charity or church of one's choice. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Father Ray's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com