1/1
Father Raymond Richard Stratman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Father Raymond Richard Stratman

Versailles, KY - Father Raymond Richard Stratman, 88, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Taylor Manor Nursing Home in Versailles, KY. Born May 25, 1932 in Covington, KY, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Florence Huesman Stratman. Father Ray was ordained into the priesthood at the Cathedral Basilica, Covington, KY on June 28, 1958 by the Most Rev. Bishop William T. Mulloy. Some of Father Ray's many beloved assignments in Northern KY included in 1958 associate at St. Augustine Church, Covington and Covington Latin School. In 1962 associate at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell. Full time faculty at Covington Latin High School in 1968. In 1969 associate at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Newport and part time faculty at Covington Latin School. In 1970 faculty at Brossart High School, Alexandria. In 1971 associate at St. Pius X Church, Edgewood. In 1974 Dean of Men at St. Pius X Seminary, Erlanger, and Director of Vocations and Chaplin at Northern Kentucky Serra. 1976 Chaplin at St. Charles Nursing Home, Covington. 1978 Pastor of St. Aloysius Church, Covington. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Robert Stratman. Father Ray will be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Bethany Stratman, Cincinnati, OH, and nieces and nephews, Patricia (Ed) Chojnicki, Norman, OK, Raymond Stratman, Cincinnati, OH, Mary Ann Stratman, Yakima, WA, Thomas (Kim) Stratman, San Antonio, FL , Paul (Elizabeth) Stratman, Cincinnati, OH, Richard (Leslie) Stratman, Cincinnati, OH, Robert Stratman, Cincinnati, OH and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, along with a host of Catholic congregations across Kentucky who mourn his passing. A Live Stream of the Private Funeral Mass will be available on the Cathedral of Christ the King Facebook Page at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Father Ray are suggested to a catholic charity or church of one's choice. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Father Ray's tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved