Mt. Washington - Raymond Roy Gunkel, Beloved husband of 49 years of Lavina (nee Villari), loving father of Debbie (Carl) Windsor, Toni Wells, Karen (Gary) Bates, Sharon Ramos, Pam Holmes, loved by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, devoted uncle to Benson nephews; Paul (Rosa), Phillip (Tina), Donny, the late Barry. U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, retired from Williamson Heating and Air Conditioning. Cars were his passion along with his jokes and quick wit.. Services 12 Noon, April 17, visitation starting 10:30AM, Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center Street, Milford, 45150. In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice, Suite 220, 4605 Duke Dr, Mason, OH 45040. www.evansfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
