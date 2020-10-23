Raymond S. Bury
Walton - Raymond S. Bury, 70, of Walton, KY passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was born in NuMine, Pennsylvania to Michael and Adeline Bury. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University. Raymond was a Human Resource Manager for Owens-Illinois upon retiring. Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Alexander Bury in 2013, brother, Tony Bury and sister, Miriam Lucas. Survivors include his loving wife of 41yrs, Carol (nee: Verne) Bury and daughter, Danielle (Paul) Keller. Raymond also leaves behind his brothers, Mike (Louise) Bury, Greg (Erin) Bury and Ken Bury along with his grandchildren, Mitchell, Luke, Brooke and Macey Keller. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required for services and social distancing to be maintained. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Assoc
. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com