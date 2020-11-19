Rev. Raymond S. Hartman
Covington - Reverend Raymond S. Hartman passed on to eternal life on November 7, 2020 at the age of 77.Father Ray was born to Charles P. and Clara G. Larbig Hartman and grew up in St. Bernard Parish, Dayton KY. Much beloved as the youngest of the family; he was doted on by his older siblings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Mary Hartman,C.D.P., twin brothers, Charles P. Hartman, Jr. and Frederick A. Hartman; Ralph C. Hartman, Robert J. Hartman, Lawrence J. Hartman and his sister-in-law Joan Rauf Hartman. Fr. Ray was always ready for a celebration; his fun-loving spirit and sense of community were evident among family, friends and parishioners. He had a deep love of the arts and was known to break into an aria with his beautiful voice which was trained from his early days in high school as a member of the Bishop's Choir at Covington Latin. Also, in his younger days, he organized plays with his nieces and nephews and later was a strong supporter of the St. Joseph Drama Club in Cold Spring KY. This love of the arts included attending myriad plays and concerts and being a subscriber to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for over thirty years. His passions also included history and travel and he enjoyed trips to Europe. Of course, many of these celebrations and outings included good food and a cocktail! Several can surely say they have shared one of these experiences or a good meal with Fr. Ray! From his first assignment at St. Patrick in Maysville KY; to his more recent assignments as Rector of St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington KY; Pastor of St. Joseph, Crescent Springs KY; and lastly as Pastor of Mother of God, Covington, Father so enjoyed working in parish ministry. Fr. Hartman is survived by dear sisters-in-law; Mary Rust Hartman, Kathy Speier Hartman, Maria Enriquez Hartman and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held in November. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mother of God Church, 119 W. 6 th Street, Covington KY 41011 or St. Bernard Church, Fifth and Berry Streets, Dayton KY 41074. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com