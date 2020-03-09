|
|
Reba Drucilla Aldridge Trapp
Hilton Head, SC - Mrs. Reba D Trapp passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, on Friday, March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Reba was born Ludowici, GA on October 14,1937 to Silas Sr. and Odell Aldridge of Cordele, GA. Her friends call her Ree.
Reba moved to Covington, Kentucky when she was 15 years old, and lived with her sister Jan and Jan's husband, Sonny Peters. Reba attended Holmes High School and graduated in 1955. She was married to Charles Walter Trapp on April 27,1957 until his death in 2008. He was the love of her life.
She graduated from Northern Kentucky University. She and Chuck faithfully attended the Main Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Kentucky and were active philanthropists. Reba worked at Cincinnati Bell, as well as Campbell County High School. Reba and Chuck also ran a successful Sunoco Service Station in Alexandria, Kentucky until they retired to Hilton Head, South Carolina in 1997. They were dedicated members in their KY and Hilton Head communities and church groups. Reba loved her family, card clubs, painting, tennis, golf, bridge, and being with her adventuresome friends; was an avid UK fan, and patron of the arts. She always had a fun story to tell and was a bright light in any room. She was an incredibly strong, and opinionated woman who we all deeply loved. She loved us all right back, however, most importantly, she loved Jesus!
Reba was a member of a large southern family. She is survived by her sister-in-law Ann Eleanor Aldridge, her sister Velma Jeanette (Jan), brother Wynton Gene, sister-in-law Mary Lou Aldridge, brother Stanley Wayne (Faye), brother Warren Neal, and sister, Marion Shana Aldridge Wright (Jim). Reba is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces, as well as many great nephews and nieces. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family, as well as her many life long friends across the United States, but especially those in Kentucky.
Reba was preceded in death by her parents, brother Silas Lloyd Jr., Bobby Farrell and sisters Frances Charmaine Williams, Effie Nelle Aldridge Pierce, and Joyce Ann Pearson, and well as her in-laws Myron Kenneth aka Sonny/Pete Peters, and Barbara Aldridge.
A prayer service will be held graveside on Saturday, March 14 at 11am by Brother Calvin Perry. Interment will be held:
Alexandria Cemetery
7 Spilman Road, Alexandria, KY 41001
Lunch will follow at Main Street Baptist Church at 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to send donations to the in her honor.
Additional questions can be answered by her nieces Cherie Vickers (Jim) 513-314-3334 and Pam Leskowyak (William) 865-254-6428.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020