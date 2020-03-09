Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Rebecca Fuhrman Obituary
Rebecca Fuhrman

Stonelick Township - beloved wife of William Fuhrman, loving mother of Deborah (Kevin) Dehner, Bill (Cindy) and the late David Fuhrman, devoted grandmother of Thomas Williams, Kevin (Susan) Dehner II, Sarah (Codi) Dodge, Tori and Kimberly Fuhrman, great-grandmother of Natalie and Scott, dear sister of Rachel Stanhope, Carol Baker, Randy and David Hance. Passed March 8, 2020, age 75. Services will be 12PM Wed. Mar. 11, 2020 at the Evans Funeral Home, Goshen with visitation at 10 AM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
