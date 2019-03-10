|
|
Rebecca George, M.D.
Cincinnati - Rebecca George, M.D., 70, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home. Rebecca was the beloved wife of the late A. Samuel George for 40 years. She is survived by her son, Samuel A. George; daughter, Reba George Dysart (Douglas); daughter, Sarah George Cousino (Michael); grandchildren, Noah Samuel, Brooklyn Rebecca & Ian James Dysart and Eva Grace & Aiden Samuel Cousino; brother, Varkey Philip (the late Pat); sister, Molly Deenadaylu (Paul); sister, Elizabeth Abraham (the late A.O.); sister, Susan George (Tom); and brother Abraham Philip (Joyce) and many nieces and nephews. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, E.V. and Saramma Philip and by a sister, Annie John (John). A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 8:30 -10:30 AM at Faith Bible Church, 8130 E. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 AM on Saturday. Interment will be at Landmark Memorial Gardens in Glendale, OH. Memorial contributions can be sent to The Gideons International. Online condolences can be made at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019