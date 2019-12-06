|
|
Rebecca Hoppe
Independence, Kentucky - 78 of Independence, Kentucky passed away December 5, 2019. She was a Nurse at the VA Medical Center for over 17 years and enjoyed selling Avon in her spare time. Rebecca loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Susan (Donald) Whalen, Brian Perkins and Ronald (Amanda Cooper) Hoppe; grandchildren Leah, Aaron, Charlie, Trace, Tommy, Andrew, Thomas and Cameron; 7 great grandchildren; sisters Paulette, Patty and Marka; sister in law Dora Lou; many extended family members and friends. Rebecca was preceded in death by her children Anthony Perkins and Monica Perkins. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5pm until time of Funeral Service at 7pm. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019