Rebecca Hoppe
Independence, KY - Rebecca Hoppe, 78 of Independence, KY passed away on December 5, 2019. She was a Nurse at the VA Medical Center for over 17 years. She enjoyed selling Avon in her spare time. Rebecca loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Susan (Donald) Whalen, Brian Perkins and Ronald (Amanda Cooper) Hoppe; Grandchildren, Leah, Aaron, Charlie, Trace, Tommy, Andrew, Thomas and Cameron; 7 Great Grandchildren; Sisters, Paulette, Patty and Marka; Sister-in-Law, Dora Lou and many extended family members and friends. Rebecca was preceded in death by her Children, Anthony Perkins and Monica Perkins. A Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dry Ridge, KY from 5 pm until the Service at 7 pm. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019