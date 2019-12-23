|
Rebecca Immerman
Cincinnati - Immerman, Rebecca, nee White, age 91, passed away December 22, 2019, beloved wife of the late Harvey A. Immerman, devoted mother of Alan H. & Amy Immerman, David W. Immerman & David Presser, and Steven T. & Jennifer Immerman, dear sister of Robert L. White & David E. White of Houston, TX, loving grandmother of Joshua Aaron, Rachel Bynne, Andrew Patrick & Benjamin Joseph Immerman. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Thursday, December 26, 11:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 10:30 A.M. A reception will follow the service at 1:30 P.M. The Kenwood, 5435 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Memorial contributions to Wise Temple, . or would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019