Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church/ Divine Mercy Parish
318 Division St.
Bellevue, KY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church/ Divine Mercy Parish
318 Division St
Bellevue, KY
View Map
Rebecca J. Bricking Obituary
Rebecca J. Bricking

Bellevue - Rebecca Bricking, 61, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Rebecca worked as a System Analyst for Macy's and overtime as a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved shopping and was always on the hunt for a good deal. She was a very proud Kentucky Colonel. In her passing she was able to continue her giving spirit through organ donation. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Helen Rieskamp and sister-in-law Joella Rieskamp. Becky is survived by her husband, Stephen Bricking, her son, Samuel Bricking, daughter-in-law, Josie Bricking, step-son, Allen (Angela) Hundemer, sisters, Loraine Rieskamp, Marita (John) Rusche, Bill Rieskamp, Norbert Rieskamp, Mary Carol (Robert) Schneider, JoAnn (Thomas) Kreinest, grandchildren, Xavier, Rilyn, Ava, Vander, Phenix, Jett, Ronan and many nieces and nephews. Her visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:00am with a mass immediately following all at Sacred Heart Church/ Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division St., Bellevue, KY 41073. Memorials are requested to Sacred Heart Church/Divine Mercy Parish, Capital Campaign, 318 Division Street,Bellevue, Kentucky 41073. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
