Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca R. "Beckie" Toney

Add a Memory
Rebecca R. "Beckie" Toney Obituary
Rebecca R. "Beckie" Toney

Rebecca R. "Beckie" Toney, age 66, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was the devoted mom of Jennifer (Patrick) Fowler, loving, proud grandma of Kayla Hurst, Elizabeth, Tyler, and Julia Fowler and her 2 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Debra Bruegge, and will also be missed by her special friends, Melody Cain and Karen Kiley, her fur babies whom she loved so much, and a host of other friends she had met throughout her life. Beckie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred Brown and a sister, Bonnie Brown. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an animal shelter of one's choice or to Haven House in Hamilton, Ohio. No Services. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -