Rebecca R. "Beckie" Toney
Rebecca R. "Beckie" Toney, age 66, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was the devoted mom of Jennifer (Patrick) Fowler, loving, proud grandma of Kayla Hurst, Elizabeth, Tyler, and Julia Fowler and her 2 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Debra Bruegge, and will also be missed by her special friends, Melody Cain and Karen Kiley, her fur babies whom she loved so much, and a host of other friends she had met throughout her life. Beckie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred Brown and a sister, Bonnie Brown. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an animal shelter of one's choice or to Haven House in Hamilton, Ohio. No Services. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019