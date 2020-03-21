|
|
Rebecca Reeder
Florence - FLORENCE - Rebecca Weaver Reeder (nee Kidwell), 93 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Rebecca was born in 1927 in Lewis County, Kentucky to her late parents, Thomas J. Kidwell and Cassie Stone Kidwell. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Reeder, Sr.; sisters, Zelma Reeder, Mildred Ragona, Louise Kimble, and Leona McCullough; brothers, Thomas Kidwell and Donald Kidwell. Rebecca will be greatly missed by her children, Barbara Fredrickson (Carl), Philip Reeder (Lois), and Charles Reeder, Jr. (Sonja); her brother, Wayne "Butch" Kidwell of Vanceburg, Kentucky; and her sisters JoAnn Moyer of Mansfield, Ohio and Avanelle Kidwell of Shelby Township, Michigan. Rebecca enjoyed volunteering at Florence Christian Church where she was a member, as well as gardening and baking. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. A private service and burial at the convenience of the family will take place at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date. Stith Funeral Home, Florence, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rebecca's name are suggested to: Florence Christian Church, 300 Main Street, Florence, Kentucky 41042. The family also suggests planting a favorite flower in memory of Rebecca. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020