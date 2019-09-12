|
Rebecca Rolf
Villa Hills - Rebecca Rolf, nee Farmer, of Villa Hills, passed away on September 9 at the age of 83. She was a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother to five. Rebecca traveled all over the world, enjoyed discussions of great import, played golf, and was an avid reader. She started a book club with her church and was a member of her local book club for many years taking great joy from it. - Becky was a member of First Christian Church and delighted in singing with the choir. Becky volunteered at several charitable organizations; always generous with her time and talent. She also had a great love for nature, always making time for the birds and flowers around her house and community. But mostly, she cherished her grandchildren, imparting her great love and wisdom to them at every opportunity. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Donald Rolf Jr.; Children- Steve (Maria) Elkins, Sheri (Paul) Jackson, Karen Lowe, Brian (Janet) Elkins, David (Kylie) Rolf, Cara (Terry) McQuown and James Rolf; Siblings- Rachel, Ralph, Paul and Nancy; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Ruth Farmer and brothers, Ruford, Charles and Tracy Farmer. A Memorial Visitation at First Christian Church in Covington, KY will be on Sunday, September 15th, 12:30 pm-1:30 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow. Memorial contributions in Rebecca's name can be made to First Christian Church 14 W. 5th St. Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019