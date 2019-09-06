|
|
Rebecca Sue Morris
Burlington - Rebecca Sue Morris nee Souther, 61, of Burlington and formerly of Hebron passed away on Tuesday evening at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood. She was the bookkeeper for Morris Heating & Cooling, Burlington and she enjoyed reading and cooking. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl E. Souther in 2016. Survivors include her daughters, Amy (Eric Strole) Bornhorst and Tiffany Morris; sons, Jared Bornhorst and Brian (Jessica Trauth) Bornhorst; mother, Shirley Steadman Souther; brother, Earl C. Souther; sisters, Donna (Scott) Reed, Cheryl (Wes) Anderson, Beth (Bill) Schneider, Robin (Steve) Campbell and Melinda (David) Conrad and 5 grandchildren, Ayden Galloway, Ellie Strole, Camirin Bornhorst, Everett Bornhorst and Kaylee Mason. Visitation 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 9th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Memorial contributions are suggested to: , 297 Buttermilk Pike, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019