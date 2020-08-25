Reggie D. Luedeke
Loveland - (nee Collins). Age 71. Passed on August 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael Luedeke; daughter, Tebbe Suzanne Luedeke; parents, Eugene & Daurice Collins; sister, Rebecca Collins. Survived by sons, Michael, David (Erin) & Nathan; grandchildren, Cameron, Emily, Sarah, Lylah & Ethan; sisters, Evelyne Collins, Penny (Mark) Reaves, Carol (Tony) Williams & Patsy Collins; sister-in-law, Beverly Luedeke. Reggie was a talented artist and loved ceramics and crafts. She owned the small business RR Mud-n-Stuff, where she taught how to make and paint ceramics. She served as VFW Post 6979 Ladies Auxiliary President. Reggie was a caring mother who took in many children when they had nowhere to go. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10am. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. See vorhisandryan.com