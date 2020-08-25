1/
Reggie D. Luedeke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reggie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reggie D. Luedeke

Loveland - (nee Collins). Age 71. Passed on August 23, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Michael Luedeke; daughter, Tebbe Suzanne Luedeke; parents, Eugene & Daurice Collins; sister, Rebecca Collins. Survived by sons, Michael, David (Erin) & Nathan; grandchildren, Cameron, Emily, Sarah, Lylah & Ethan; sisters, Evelyne Collins, Penny (Mark) Reaves, Carol (Tony) Williams & Patsy Collins; sister-in-law, Beverly Luedeke. Reggie was a talented artist and loved ceramics and crafts. She owned the small business RR Mud-n-Stuff, where she taught how to make and paint ceramics. She served as VFW Post 6979 Ladies Auxiliary President. Reggie was a caring mother who took in many children when they had nowhere to go. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10am. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. See vorhisandryan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved