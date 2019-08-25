|
Regina "Jean" Ann Moenster
Hillsboro - Regina "Jean" Ann Moenster, age 75, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday August 22, 2019 at the Salyer Adult Group Home in Hillsboro. She was born July 8, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Clemens A. and Helen (Schnelle) Moenster, Sr. Regina was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. She worked as an inventory manager at General Electric for over 30 years and she was very creative and artistic throughout her life. Regina is survived by her sister, Caryl Moenster and brother, Clemens (Rosemarie) Moenster, Jr.; two nephews, Tony Moenster, John (Carrie) Moenster and a great niece, Lena Moenster. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following visitation on Tuesday August 27th at the St. Mary Catholic Church. Father Mike Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in the Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Cincinnati. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Catholic School, 212 South High Street, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or to a charity of donor's choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019